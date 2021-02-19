Delta to empower More Youths Through STEP

The government of Delta is set to train youths through its Skill Training and Entrepreneurship (STEP) programme.

According to a statement signed by the State Director of Information, Theresa Adiabua Oliko and made available to Journalists in Warri, distribution of forms for the programme will commence on Monday, February 22.

The statement reads, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Delta youths, that the State Government through the Job and Wealth Creation Bureau will commence the distribution of application forms for the 2020/2021 cycle of the Skill Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) from Monday, February 22 to Friday, February 26, 2021.

Available programmes under the scheme, according to the statement include: Catering and Confectionary, Fashion Design and Tailoring, Tiling and Interlocking, PoP, Painting and Screed-Making, Electrical and Solar Works, Hairdressing and Braiding, Welding and Fabrication and Audio-Visual Services.

“Interested applicants are to collect, complete and submit application forms to the local government council headquarters office nearest to their places of residence (see the Pointer Newspaper of Friday, February 19, 2021, for approved venues in the 25 LGAs). All interested applicants must adhere strictly to COVID-19 prevention protocols particularly the wearing of face mask,” the statement reads.

“For personal identification, applicants should come along with National Identity Card, Permanent Voter Card, National Driver’s License or International Passport.

“All previous and current beneficiaries of State Government’s job creation and youth empowerment programmes including STEP, YAGEP, RYSA, GEST and WESAP should not apply.

“Accordingly, unemployed and interested youths are to take note and be guided, the statement reads further.