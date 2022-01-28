Reps move to ascertain daily fuel consumption, refineries rehabilitation cost

The House of Representatives has taken steps to ascertain the actual daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called fuel in Nigeria, and cost of rehabilitation of Nigerian refineries.

This was sequel to the adoption of two motions to that effect, sponsored by Chairman of Rules and Business, Abubaka Fulata at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Fulata noted the concerns of Nigerians over the re-occurring incidence of fuel scarcity; and the huge sums of money being paid as subsidies and the controversies it has been generating.

He expressed worry that it may not be possible to ascertain the actual sums of subsidy required and being paid without accurate data of the daily consumption of PMS in Nigeria.

The lawmaker acknowledged that: “when such data is generated, it will enhance effective planning, supply and distribution of the said product to Nigerians.”

On the actual cost of Nigerian refineries rehabilitation, the Rules and Business Chairman lamented the non-functionality and deplorable state of the nation’s refineries.

Fulata also noted that several billions of dollars of taxpayer’s money have been expended into the turn around maintenance and rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries without any productive outcome.

He observed that past government efforts have been sabotaged by variation costs from partners or lack of proper project costing and analysis.

“Cognizant of the government’s intention to commence another phase of rehabilitation of the refineries and if proper steps are not taken, the country may be plunged into repeating past mistakes,” the lawmaker stated.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had on Wednesday set up two adhoc Committees to investigate the issues as resolved in the motions.

The Committee on fuel consumption is headed by Abdullahi Ningi, with

Ahmed Satome, Julius Ihonvbere, Usman Zanna, Leke Abejide, Uzoma Abonta, Kingsley Chinda, Henry Nwawuba, Ibrahim Obanikoro, Akin Alabi, Dachung Bagos, Maki Yalleman, Dike Chisom and Prince Obi as members.

The rehabilitation of refineries Committee has Ganiyu Johnson as Chairman while Yusuf Buba, Fred Obua, Akinfolarin Mayowa, Haruna Dederi, Ibrahim Ishiaka, Ezenwankwo Okwudili, Wale Raji, Zakari Mohammed, Mansur Soro, Stanley Olajide, Aniekan Umanah, Olododo Abdulganiyu, Aminu Suleiman and Johnson Oguma are members.

Gbajabiamila said: “The committee has four weeks to present its report. In doing their work they should not restrict themselves to NNPC figures, as NNPC being an interested party of course. They should go far and wide, talk to experts, talk to labour, talk to national and international experts and those who will know. Talk to the motor vehicles registration centres, we just need to determine how much petrol we consume, talk to the transport companies, deal with facts and figures.”