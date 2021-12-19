Reps ask Police IG to halt incessant bank robberies in Kogi

The House of Representatives has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba to deploy all necessary means at his disposal to apprehend the perpetrators of robbery attacks on banks, leading to the killing of innocent citizens in Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

The House also urged the Federal Government to ensure the permanent presence of Nigeria security apparatus to avoid future occurrences of bank robberies and criminal activities in the Constituency.

These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Leke Abejide, member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House.

Moving the motion, Abejide said that on Tuesday, 14th December at about 3:30 pm, heavily armed robbers again attacked three commercial banks in Yagba West Local Government carting away undisclosed amount of money and in the process wasting lives of several innocent citizens while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries.

He lamented the predictable pattern of bank robberies in the area, with gross failure of counter response, as men of the underworld always enjoyed free reign at each instance of these attacks on banks.

“Alarmed by the gross failure and absence of viable intelligence and security cover in the community, farmers are scared of going to farm for fear of being killed. This is coupled with absence of banking activities as they will now travel hundreds of kilometers in order to access banking operations as commercial banks are forced to close down operations in the major towns of my constituency,” the lawmaker said.