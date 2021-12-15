Rage Media trains entrepreneurs on advanced business skills

George Omoraro, the founder and CEO of The Rage Media Group recently empowered entrepreneurs through a 2-day business workshop in Lagos.

After the wild success of the first installation of Masterclass for Budding Entrepreneurs (MBE), he took the mandate to Lagos and the welcome and response he got was not what he had anticipated.

Masterclass for Budding Entrepreneurs (MBE) held in Lagos and the participants in Lagos were on ground in their numbers to listen to George unload wisdom for years of leading a successful business group with multiple arms.

During the Lagos edition of the MBE, he fielded questions from participants who had brought real-life business problems for him to help them resolve.

Because George believes in hands-on approach to teaching entrepreneurial wisdom, he dived deep into resolving those problems, resolving them as they came.

A chat with the participants after the event showed that they cherished the event. They hoped that progressive governments who want to see the business sector thrive would invite George to handle live sessions with entrepreneurs under their jurisdiction.

George’s sustained drive to see African entrepreneurs get the education they need to help them grow has made him renowned. In recognition of his work, he was voted to serve on the board of one of the most prestigious Private University in Africa as the VP Business.

As a unique business mind with a stellar track record, he has also been invited by several bodies to share his knowledge with members of their organization.

Having been invited to facilitate training sessions at a number of high-profile business summits and entrepreneurial training, both in and outside Nigeria (including the US), George has become a voice that renowned business leaders and industry experts are eager to have at training events.

Impact has always been an important aspect of George’s personal mandate. He has promised to continue to partner with governments and different organizations interested in supporting African dreams to reach the top. He is ever ready to bring his expertise to advice, guide and mentor entrepreneurs wherever he is needed.