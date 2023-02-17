Protest on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway over new naira shortage

Residents of Mowe — one of the small communities in Ogun State bordering Lagos — trooped out to expressway connecting the state to commercial capital of Nigeria on Friday protesting the scarcity of naira notes.

The protesters blocked the Mowe-Ibafo exit of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, grounding motorists and travelers.

Apart from commuters, business activity were halted in Mowe,Ibafo and Magboro, as store owners scurried to safety.

Fighting also broke out in Lagos-Ikorodu road in Lagos State over the difficulties to get naira notes and the suffering caused to the citizens.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Hundeyin,Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, has confirmed the unrest happening in the Mile 12 area of Lagos State via his Twitter handle

Responding to a tweet asking the PPRO to confirm the rumor, Hundeyin replied, “ It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.