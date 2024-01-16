President Tinubu convenes urgent meeting with security chiefs amid rising kidnappings

President Bola Tinubu held a critical meeting with the nation’s top security officials at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. This was in response to the escalating kidnapping crisis in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The meeting, which was closed to the media, included key figures such as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other high-ranking military and police officers.

The urgency of the meeting, taking place on a Tuesday, was underscored by recent events. “Our focus is on addressing the surge in kidnappings and ensuring the safety of our citizens,” declared General Musa.

This gathering comes on the heels of a disturbing spate of abductions. Just last week, over 85 individuals were kidnapped in a shocking spree along the Kaduna – Abuja highway, with some losing their lives to violence. The situation worsened with the kidnapping of six sisters and their father in Abuja, an event that gripped the nation.

Tragically, after a failed ransom collection worth N60 million, the eldest sister, Najeebah, was killed. Isa Pantami, Former Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, who had been in contact with the grieving father, expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter): “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Raajiun! May Allah forgive her and bring absolute peace to Nigeria.”

Also, First Lady Remi Tinubu, deeply moved by the incidents, issued a statement urging security forces to step up their efforts. “The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern,” she emphasised.

President Tinubu, having rushed from a book launch at the Transcorp Hilton for this critical meeting, is expected to discuss comprehensive strategies with the security chiefs to combat the kidnapping menace plaguing the nation.