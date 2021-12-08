President Buhari to visit Lagos Thursday
President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to visit Lagos State on Thursday, December 9.
The visit was announced Wednesday in a statement by Tunde Rahman, media aide to the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.
According to Rahman, the President will be a special guest of honour at the public presentation of “My Participations”, which is the autobiography of the former interim chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande.
Read also: Sanwo-Olu directs full excision on untitled land in Lagos
The event is slated to take place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.
The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the chief host while Tinubu is the guest of honour for the event.
President Buhari is also expected to commission some projects while in Lagos State.