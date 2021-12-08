You need to active Javascript on your
President Buhari to visit Lagos Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to visit Lagos State on Thursday, December 9.

The visit was announced Wednesday in a statement by Tunde Rahman, media aide to the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to Rahman, the President will be a special guest of honour at the public presentation of “My Participations”, which is the autobiography of the former interim chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande.

The event is slated to take place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the chief host while Tinubu is the guest of honour for the event.

President Buhari is also expected to commission some projects while in Lagos State.

