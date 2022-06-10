President Buhari to address Nigerians Sunday – FG

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the Nation in a live broadcast on Sunday morning in commemoration of June 12 Democracy day, the federal government said on Thursday.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture who made this known in Abuja said there will also be a church service at the National Christian Centre at 3pm.

The minister restated that president Buhari, had in June 2018, directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29, be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election.

In compliance with the presidential directive, Mohammed noted that Democracy Day has been celebrated annually on June 12, and this year’s celebration will mark the fourth time that the Day will be marked on June 12, following celebrations in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“A public lecture is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Friday 10th June, at the National Mosque here in Abuja at 9am. Then on Monday, June 13th, a Ceremonial Parade will be held at the Eagle Square starting from 9am,” he further said.