Buhari is a dependable leader – Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday night, received the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The presidential candidate, who was Lagos State governor, was accompanied on the ‘thank you’ to President Buhari by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Wale Tinubu.

Speaking to State House Journalists after the late night visit, which took place at the President’s residence, Tinubu assured that he will sustain Buhari’s legacies if he wins the 2023 Presidency and is sworn in as his successor.

He commended the President for providing a level playing field for the process of selecting the party’s presidential candidate, recalling that he had promised many times that he would support the democratic process and he had proven that with the party’s Presidential primary, which he won.

“He promised the whole country and the world that he will build a legacy of transparency and consistency. Legacy of a level playing ground for all the aspirants. He will be committed to democratic principles and values and he did so.

“He didn’t endorse anybody, he didn’t impose anybody, he did not, at any time, attempt to tinker with the process of this election to favour one tribe or the other. He was steadfast, he was trust worthy, he was dependable, he was a leader.

“If he had to give it to anybody yesterday, it’s not my victory that is important, it’s the process and the management of that election that gave it to President Muhammadu Buhari” he said.

Asked what his selling point would be on the campaign for the 2023 election, he said “That I’m brilliant, I am experienced, from the private sector, to public sector and ready to hit the ground running same day and not mess up the legacy of progress and honesty that is left behind for me and handed over to me by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All APC family members should celebrate in a limited manner, we just begin the hard work ahead to win the victory for our party is a hard one and we will win”, he said.

On his choice of a running mate he said “I won’t tell you that. That is my right, it’s in my pocket book”.

The APC flag bearer also visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Aguda house residence, after meeting with President Buhari.

He also the opportunity to exchange warm pleasantries with the Vice President.