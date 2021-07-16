Practitioner praises industry contribution to economy as World marks PR Day

As the world marks Public Relations Day (PR Day) today 16th July, an expert has applauded the contributions of the industry in helping to build a united ecosystem through communications despite disruptions at different levels.

The July 16 date was inspired by American PR expert Ivy Ledbetter Lee who was born on the same day (July 16, 1877) and is regarded as one of the forefathers of modern public relations.

The special day is set aside to appreciate the profession and its impact on the world; “and I couldn’t be any prouder to be a part of this group myself, being able to do what I love and love what I do,” Omawumi Ogbe, managing partner at PR & Communications agency, GLG Communications said.

Ogbe said, if anything, 2020 showed us the true role that PR and communications play in building and sustaining brands, businesses and civilization in general. “Whilst the entire world was locked down, figuring out the next moves, PR practitioners and agencies of all sizes were strategizing and helping businesses and leaders from all walks of life including presidents, to communicate with their internal and external stakeholders.”

According to her, as the world experienced disruption of unprecedented proportions, a deciding factor in whether a business or leader sank or swam during the thick of the Covid-19 outbreak depended on the PR and communication strategies deployed or lack thereof. “I dare say that a major contribution to Donald Trump losing his second term bid in the 2020 US presidential elections was because of his ineffective PR and communication tactics, especially at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

She said although, we cannot equate the significance, it is not out of place to say that just like our heroic frontline workers, PR has carried the business world on its back from February 2020 till now.

From helping leaders to decide the best ways to pass out information, to putting out many raging fires, promoting new concepts including vaccine acceptance, activating one reputation management plan to the other and so much more, public relations practitioners stepped up at a time when it was needed and played a huge role in shaping the perception of the world during one of the most challenging times of our human existence, Ogbe said.

“For that, I want to say a big well done to public relations practitioners everywhere. We have shown the world that indeed, PR is no longer a nice to have, it is a must-have for any individual or organization that wants to excel in their chosen fields of endeavour.”

“However, as we celebrate World PR Day today, I want to recognize one of the groups that contribute to making those of us in public relations shine – The press! It is no secret that from inception, public relations and journalism have not had the easiest of relationships, largely due to distrust. That being said, we can also not deny the co-dependency between both professions. As a matter of fact, many current PR practitioners were once journalists.”

According to her, from print to broadcast and now digital, members of the press collaborate with PR to work behind the scenes and in the background to bring our strategies and tactics to life.

“As a natural people’s person, I have always believed that the P in PR represents a person which includes the press. Any PR practitioner worth their salt understands that while it is not the only factor, having the press in one’s corner is a quick way to help clients achieve their public relations goals which consequently can help a PR professional advance in their career, and really just get things moving.”

