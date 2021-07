Access Bank Plc has opened a new touch-point experience Center called AccessX, which offers 100 percent digital, speed and self-service experience to customers. The biggest retail bank in Africa said the reason for the development is because it is customer focused and digital-led. Consequently, the bank is making plans to in the next quarter, open…

