We are not considering any foreign military base – FG responds to northern leaders

The federal government has stated that its not considering any foreign military base in the country.

Mohammed Idris, the minister for information and national orientation, made this clarification in a statement released on Monday, urging the general public to totally disregard this falsehood.

The statement comes a few days after some northern leaders, including Attahiru Jega, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, wrote a letter to President Bola Tinubu, urging him not to allow the US and French military bases in Nigeria.

The northern leaders argued that the foreign military bases achieved nothing in this Sahel where they were expelled.

“The Federal Government is aware of false alarms being raised in some quarters alleging discussions between the Federal Government of Nigeria and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country,” the information minister said in the statement.

“The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country. We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria,” he clarified.

Adding that, “The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges, and the President remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”