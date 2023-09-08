Post-graduate student set to break longest speech world record in Ondo

A 24-year-old post-graduate student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Christopher Olusa has declared his intention to break the Words to World Records currently held by Ananta Ram KC from Kathmandu, Nepal.

Olusa, who declared this on Thursday at a press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, Akure, said he was prepared to break the 90 hours and 2 minutes record set by Ananta on August 31, 2018.

According to him, on Tuesday, September 3, 2023, the Guinness Book of World Records had given him the approval to embark on the exercise.

He maintained that he has set to beat the current record holder by embarking on a 120-hour marathon speech in a 5-Star Hotel in Akure located in Alagbaka, Akure, on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Olusa, therefore, said a 40-man team, including a medical team, is on the ground for the success of the exercise.

Speaking on the theme of the exercise, he said: The theme “Voices of Change: Inspiring Solutions for a Better World,” resonates deeply with the essence of this marathon.”

“My journey has been marked by dedication to the cause of change and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. With this same spirit, I bring you today’s announcement regarding the upcoming Speech Marathon, an event that embodies the essence of transformation and inspiration.

“The genesis of this remarkable endeavour was born from an unwavering commitment to inspire positive change in our society. It is about transcending boundaries, shattering limits, and aspiring towards something extraordinary.

“Our Speech Marathon is not just another event; it is a testament to human determination and the unyielding power of words. Over five days, we will embark on a journey of enlightenment as I read speeches from inspirational figures spanning the annals of history.

“All funds raised during the marathon will be dedicated to the noble cause of training children with Aphasia, a brain disorder that affects speech and comprehension. This initiative will be conducted under the banner of the #TalkWithTheDuke Foundation, reflecting our commitment to making a meaningful impact on those in need.”