Guinness World Record: Amore Gardens renames kitchen quadrangle after Hilda Baci

In a stirring tribute to the culinary prowess that etched her name into history, Amore Garden, the very venue that witnessed Nigerian chef Hilda Baci’s world record feat, has been renamed in her honour. Now, visitors from around the world will flock to the newly christened ‘Chef Hilda’s Kitchen’, paying homage to the indomitable spirit and unparalleled skill that led her to shatter the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, forever cementing her place as a global gastronomic icon.

This development stems from the four-day activity Hilda Baci was officially certified by Guinness World Record as the longest cooking marathon holder by an individual with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes following a thorough review of all the evidence that occurred for four days held at the events centre from May 11 – 15 2023.

Oluwatobi Okubote, Chief Operating Officer of Amore Group said ‘‘Your performance, Zest, and resilience are in alliance and consistent with the Amore Spirit which is to create a platform via international standard infrastructure that will inspire other people to do extraordinary things, aspire to reach higher heights, and think globally. Consequently, the board and management at Amore are absolutely pleased to inform you of the approval to immortalise your name on location Amore where you shook the world in May 2023 and thus will dedicate a section of the Garden to acknowledge your achievement’’.

Read also: Stephanie Linus shines with Through Her Lens

Hilda’s feat attracted more than 5,ooo visitors at Amore Gardens during the Cookathon including visits from politicians, and celebrities. Additionally, Hilda’s winning tweet by Guinness World Record has also been declared as the best-performing tweet thus far by the body with nearly 30 million news feeds reached.

Hilda Baci while giving her acceptance speech on the honour, appreciated the Amore Garden management and the people who trooped in to support her during the cook-a-thon. “ I take pride in this recognition and encourage every young woman with a strong vision to stay focused for great results,” She said.

Hilda Baci is the Chief Executive Officer of My Food by Hilda, a premium restaurant and delivery service for African and continental dishes. Located in Lekki, Lagos, the Amore Gardens is a world-class exclusive and urban lifestyle outdoor space expressed in garden style for all-purpose corporate events and social gatherings, with state-of-the-art features for safety and class. The facility hosts private events in single digits to large events holding over 2000 people at a time.