Police Investigate rising cases of corpse dumping on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Motorists on Nigeria’s Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have expressed concern over rising corpses being dumped along the road. They raised fears of disease outbreaks and security threats posed by the recurring issue.

According to PUNCH, a corpse wrapped in a blue cloth along the Mountain Top University axis of the road had burnt scars and was tied with rope dumped along the roadside. Another corpse was dumped opposite the university on Tuesday, and a similar case recently occurred.

“I think the corpse was dumped overnight, but I cannot ascertain it because the odour oozing from that axis attracted attention to it. It means that this place is not safe, especially at night,” a motorist said on condition of anonymity.

Another motorist, who identified himself as Rasheed, noted that the decomposing corpse threatened road users if not evacuated quickly.

“The odour coming from the dead body is not good at all, and it can cause health issues if not urgently taken away,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, Omolola Odutola, advised residents to always report such incidents to the Divisional Police Officer in their area while noting that she had informed the nearest police point for necessary action.

“When they observe such a situation, they should report to the nearest police station. The police cannot act when they are not informed, so people should endeavour to always inform their DPO of such issues. The problem is that most times we may not be aware of a missing person unless their family comes to report such,” she said.