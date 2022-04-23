Police foil kidnapping on Lagos-Ore-Benin road, rescue 9 victims

The Ondo State Police Command, on Saturday, foiled an attempted kidnap of nine passengers on the Lagos-Ore-Benin expressway.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure said the victims were rescued on Friday, April 22 around 6:30pm when the Police Rapid Respond Squad of the command were on routine check on the highway.

“Police Rapid Respond Squad of the command on Friday, received a distress call that some People were being whisked into the bush by people suspected to be kidnappers.

“With the joint effort of policemen attached to the Ore Division, all the victims were rescued.

“While a victim who had a machete cut on his right finger was taken to the hospital for treatment, an Android phone belonging to one of the victims was also recovered in the bush.

“Effort is in top gear to arrest the culprits while the driver and other passengers have been allowed to continue their journey,” Odunlami said.

The PPRO, therefore, assured the commitment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran to all road users in the state of adequate security within its command.