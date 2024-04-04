Police arrest suspended rapist over defilement in Bauchi

Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP) controlled by the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested one Sanusi Umar, male, 23 years old for allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy (name withheld).

It was gathered that the suspect, Umaru lured the minor with a thirty naira (N30) sweet and asked the victim to accompany him to an isolated area behind the AIB filling station along Kofar Ran to defecate.

Auwal Musa Mohammed, Bauchi State Commissioner of Police made this known in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, a Superintendent of Police

He said that after the defection, the suspect asked the victim to undress his trouser that he wanted to see whether he cleaned his anus or not.

“Upon removing his trousers, the suspect also removed his trousers, grabbed the victim from the back and had canal knowledge of him. The victim rushed to the manager of the filling station and informed him that the said suspect had canal knowledge of him.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect hails from Jingino village, Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State. He came to Bauchi State about two years ago, hawking garden eggs at AIB filling station along Kofar Ran, Bauchi.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect leveraged the unsound mental condition of the victim to perpetrate such a crime on him.

Auwal stated further that the victim was rushed to the ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi alongside the suspect, where different tests were conducted on him to determine his health status.

“The investigation is still in progress, after which the suspect will be charged to Court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner, however, called on parents, guardians, and leaders wielding various degrees of influence to prevail on their wards and proteges to shy away from crime.

He assured the people of Bauchi State of his unrelenting commitment towards maintaining an aggressive stance against all forms of crime and criminality in the State.