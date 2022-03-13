PMI launches new online course series to help professionals play active role in organisational transformation

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for the project management profession, has launched the PMI Organisational Transformation (OT) series, a full suite of online courses and resources dedicated to helping lead successful business transformation.

The PMI OT series helps project managers, project professionals, and teams acquire the needed skills to support their organisation’s strategic overhaul.

“Birthed by the COVID-19 pandemic, transformation has become the DNA of companies that seek to excel in a competitive business environment.

Without constant innovation, purpose, monitoring trends, and evaluating technologies to enhance and speed up deliveries, businesses can fall behind in a post-pandemic world.

Today, organisations are operating in light years. Innovations now happen in seconds and businesses have to not only be prepared but must always be one step ahead,” said Ashwini Bakshi, PMI’s managing director, Europe and Sub Saharan Africa.

According to Bakshi, to ensure future success and growth, organisations must prioritise upskilling their workforces with the specific skills and frameworks necessary to effectively transform from within.

He posits that the OT Series helps users hone the power skills and business acumen needed to meaningfully partake in transformation initiatives by teaching the processes, best practices, frameworks, and strategies behind large-scale organisational transformation efforts over three online courses: Foundation, Implementation, and Orchestration.

Accordingly, Bakshi said OT: Foundation (OTF) introduces employees and project leaders to the fundamentals of successful transformation by introducing the five building blocks for effective transformations, shares relevant case studies to help contextualise these frameworks and engage with learners in potential real-world scenarios to build effective teams, and strengthen organisational culture.

OT: Implementation (OTI) on the other hand builds on OTF by training project leaders on how to successfully execute an organisation wide transformation. “It introduces the transformation domains and delves into the types and trajectories of transformation,” said Bakshi.

A recent research from PMI and PwC found that the major barrier to employees developing capabilities is a lack of organisational prioritisation of learning and development (L&D).

When individual employees, project managers, and their teams understand the processes of supporting and leading transformation efforts, and have the necessary skills to do so, businesses can keep pace and continue to deliver value to their stakeholders.

The same study found that 40 percent of project professionals see the biggest share of L&D budget going to training on specific tools, processes, and methodologies, which is important, but there is not as much investment in the power skills and business acumen skills needed to influence transformation.

Many organisational leaders seek to find the balance between effectively running and simultaneously evolving their organisation, and the OT series provides project professionals, leaders, aspiring leaders, and their teams with the building blocks and fundamental knowledge needed to understand how to transform efficiently and effectively.