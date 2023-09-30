PLWDs get 400 bags of rice in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says it has presented 400 bags of rice to persons living with disabilities (PLWD) to cushion the harsh effects of the petrol subsidy removal.

Suleiman Muhammad, the executive secretary of SEMA, said on Friday that the 400 (25kg) bags of rice were meant for members of the Joint National Association of Persons Living with Disabilities (JNAPWD).

He said that the recent distribution of 56 trucks of rice across the 21 local government areas of the state also prioritised priority the ‘disabled’ and the most vulnerable people.

“Apart from those that were given at ward level across the state, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri approved additional palliatives for those within government secretariat and those that were missed out at the wards and local government levels. He urged the leadership of JNA PWD to ensure that those who missed out on the initial distribution of palliatives were given priority consideration.

Responding, Sani Sabo, JNAPWD’s chairman appreciated the government for the gesture and assured a judicious distribution of palliative.

“We have always called on government for an inclusive society and today the state government has proven to us that this is achievable.

“We shall ensure judicious distribution of the 400 bags of rice received today, beginning with those who did not get at the initial distribution, based on our list,’’ Sabo said.