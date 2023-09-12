Fuel subsidy removal: Palliatives to go through DSIEC structure – Delta Government

Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), has said that the state’s steering committee on palliatives programme has concluded plans to reach out to the poor and vulnerable indigenes and residents of the state.

He disclosed that the distribution of the palliatives would be through the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) wards structure.

Emu, who made the disclosure on Monday while addressing members of the steering committee, said that there were 500 distribution points as each of the 25 local government areas has 20 wards.

Read also: Fubara confirms receipt of N2bn, rice, sets up palliative committee

He said that the strategy was to ensure the vulnerable population in every nook and cranny of the state was reached.

“Distribution sub-committees have been set up for each ward and local government area for effective distribution. In addition, all House of Assembly members and Honourable Commissioners will also monitor the activities in their respective domains,” he said.

Read also: 500,000 households to receive palliatives from Lagos

Emu outlined the distribution model, explaining that 40percent was for general distribution (ward level); 20percent for poor and vulnerable households; 25percent as direct intervention by the state to the highly impacted, including Persons Living With Disabilities and widows; 10percent as reserve to shore up urban wards; and 5percent as contingency to local government areas.

So far, Emu confirmed that the state government has received 13,800 out of the 17,400 50kg bags of rice being expected from the Federal Government.

He disclosed that the state government was taking full responsibility for the palliatives, adding that the FG only acted as the facilitator by extending loan to the state which would be repaid in 20 months.

Read also: Eno releases N1bn to support FG’s palliative fund after youths’ protest

He also said that the bags of rice came in 50kg, and that 16,500 bags of maize and fertilisers were also being expected.

He explained that the maize would be a major buffer for poultry and fish farmers who are spending heavily on feeds at the moment.

The state, he said, has since commenced distribution of palliatives by “embarking on the payment of N5.522 billion promotion arrears which started in August for four months.

“N10,000 for over 50,000 public servants, which commenced in August for three months; recruitment of 2,000 primary school teachers and non-teaching staff across the state; commencement of three working days rotational scheme for civil servants on SGL 1 – 14, while staff on SGL 15 and above are to work out what is convenient for them in their respective MDAs. However, essential duty staff must man their duty posts uninterrupted.

Read also: Wike affirms N2bn palliatives for FCT

“Guaranteed N40 billion pensions payment for local government workers will start this September. We are at advanced stage of discussion on the purchase of tricycles (keke) bi-fuel engine (petrol & gas), which will be distributed across the three senatorial districts; and in discussion with several organisations to provide inter and intra city commuter buses, exploring a Public Private Partnership (PPP) option,” he said.

Other members of the state steering committee include Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs; Senior Policy Adviser; Special Adviser (Transport); Special Adviser (Community Development); Director of Protocol; Principal Secretary to the Governor; Head of Service; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture; Isioma Okonta; Alfred Ebrenevin; representatives of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC); and representatives of civil society groups.

The SSG also said that there were sub-committees at the local government and ward levels to help with the exercise.