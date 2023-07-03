Photos: UK expresses commitment to support joint task force

United Kingdom (UK) has expressed its commitment to support the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) one of the security initiatives for fighting insurgents around the borders of Nigeria.

This was revealed during a visit to the MNJTF Headquarters by Brigadier General Matt Munro, British Defence Advisor for Nigeria on Monday.

Munro underlined Britain’s resolve to enhance its strategic partnership with the multinational coalition, underlining the crucial role the task force plays in ensuring regional security and stability. The commitment is expected to significantly boost the operational capacity of the MNJTF.

The British Defence Advisor expressed optimism for the future, voicing confidence that the UK’s backing will facilitate pivotal advancements for the MNJTF, ranging from meticulous planning to proficient execution of operations.

Major General Gold Chibuisi, force commander MNJTF, who was represented by the Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Assoulai Blama, expressed gratitude to the British government for the support it has been receiving through the Cell for Coordination and Liaison to MNJTF.