Photos: Operations Hadin Kai commander visits Borno NYSC camp, pledges security

Major General GU Chibuisi, the Theatre Commander (TC) of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), on August 24, 2023, paid a visit to the National Youth Service Corps Temporary Orientation Camp Borno State, which is located at the Mustapha Umar El-Kanemi Arabic College in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Comrade Mohammed Adamu Jiya, the State Coordinator of the Scheme and Major H Abdullahi, the Camp Commandant welcomed the TC at the airport.

Chibuisi expressed his observations and gave instructions to ensure that the Camp was fortified in order to have a trouble-free orientation training.

According to a tweet by the Nigerian Army, the army commander took advantage of the chance to speak with Batch B Stream 2 Corps Members stationed in the State urging Corps Members to display a high level of discipline, patriotism, and respect for established authority in his speech. He advised them to keep a calm attitude as he promised them sufficient security and the support they would need to enjoy their service year in Borno State.