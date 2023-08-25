Tinubu promises review of Judicial workers salaries, criminal Justice system

President Bola Tinubu has promised the administration’s commitment to reviewing the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country and the nation’s criminal justice system.

The President stated this when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by its President, Yakubu Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria ( SAN), who noted that the battle against corruption necessitates such comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers.

He described the issue as something well known to him, given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

.”We must deal with the remuneration review if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost and the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA president.

President Tinubu acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court, affirming that these vacancies represent obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“Majority of them are on holiday now, and when they return, we will look at what they have and fill the vacancies. It’s a fulfilment of an obligation,” he said.

The President thanked the NBA for inviting him to declare open the association’s 63rd Annual General Conference this weekend in Abuja.

He acknowledged his privilege of having numerous lawyers as close aides, including the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the State Chief of Protocol, Victor Adeleke, and his Principal Private Secretary, Prince Damilotun Aderemi.

In his remarks, the NBA President commended the President for appointing distinguished bar members into his cabinet, including Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.