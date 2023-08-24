Niger political crises: Tinubu again meets Ulammas, to continue negotiations
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received briefings from the Council of Ulammas, a body of religious leaders and scholars who have been interfacing with the Niger Republic military junta led by Abdourahmane Tchiani.
Although details of their meeting with the President was not immediately available as at the time of filing this story, BusinessDay sources close to the group, said they have been mandated to continue with their negotiations with the military junta.
Leader of the team of Ulammas, Bala Lau, who is the National Chairman of Jamatul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, had last week, led the clerics to Niger to interface with the military government on behalf of President Bola Tinubu
Tchiani, a General in the Niger Military and former Commander of the country’s elite Guards Brigade, who led the July 26 coup, has however remained adamant over demands by the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union (AU) to return power to the democratically elected government of Mohammed Bazoum
Details later…
