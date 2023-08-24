Niger Coup: ‘Nobody wants to go to war’ – Abdulsalami Abubakar

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Ecowas arbitrator, says that “nobody wants to go to war.”

Meeting with General Abdulrahman Tchiani, the leader of the Niger coup, in Niger, he tells the BBC, is a tremendous first step towards a peaceful resolution.

Abubakar also told BBC that the sanctions “are biting hard in Niger”.

