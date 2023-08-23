Meeting with Niger junta fruitful, nobody wants war, says Abubakar

Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Nigerian Head of State and special envoy of ECOWAS, described his delegation’s recent meeting with coup leaders in Niger Republic as productive.
Abubakar said that he remains confident that diplomacy will succeed in restoring the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratically elected government.
He briefed the ECOWAS Chairperson and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on the meeting’s outcome.
Speaking from Aso Villa in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, he stressed that everybody is against war and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts will succeed.
“As you are aware, the ECOWAS Heads of State have made me an envoy to Niger Republic, and over the weekend, we were there to see the military people and discuss and find a way out of the lacuna we find ourselves,” the envoy said.
“I must say that our visit to Niger was very fruitful. It has opened an avenue to start talking, and hopefully, we will get somewhere.
“We’ve started talking; they made their own points and I made mine, and I report to the ECOWAS chairperson, and he will now consult with his colleagues.
“Hopefully, diplomacy will see the better of the day. Nobody wants to go to war; it doesn’t pay anybody. Our leaders have said if all fail, and I don’t think all will fail, we will get somewhere, we will get out of this mess.”
Coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani had announced plans for a return to civilian rule within three years, which ECOWAS rejected.
ECOWAS has agreed to mobilise a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger while continuing diplomatic efforts.
