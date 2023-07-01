Photos: Embaló, Guinea-Bissau president visits Tinubu

Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the President of Guinea-Bissau visits President Bola Tinubu today in Lagos.

Tinubu in a tweet stated his delight in receiving the President of Guinea-Bissau, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

“I was delighted to receive His Excellency, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the President of Guinea-Bissau and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.” Tinubu tweeted

“We enjoyed a pleasant lunch together and discussed several issues of mutual interest.”

“I look forward to a collaborative and productive relationship with all our regional partners as the administration pursues its goal to re-establish Nigeria as the Giant of Africa.”

Earlier today, Embaló was received by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos state at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Sanwo-Olu expressed his excitement about the collaboration and partnership ahead between the two countries in a tweet.

“I received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his entourage earlier today.” Sanwo-Olu tweeted

“The President is in Lagos to meet with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“Exciting and progressive times ahead for our dear State, and indeed Nigeria. Collaboration and partnership between countries will attract investors and investments to our dear country.”