African food festival set to launch in US and UK

AfroFlavour Food Festival (AFFF), which aims to showcase African culture through music, fashion, art, lifestyle, and cuisine is set to launch in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The festival will hold its first events in Manchester, UK, on July 6, 2024, and in Maryland, USA, on August 3, 2024.

The event will feature an African Food Business Conference for entrepreneurs, fashion and art stalls, runway presentations, and food contests like the “Jollof Wars,” a competition between the countries of West Africa, and in particular Nigeria and Ghana, over whose jollof cuisine is the best.

Chefs, restaurants, and street food vendors will provide culinary services during the event while children and teenagers will have dedicated activities. An Afro Vibes music event featuring DJ BLOX will also be part of the festival.

“We are excited to bring the vibrant spirit of Africa to Manchester and America,” said Lucky Idike Jr., founder of AfroFlavour Festival. “Our goal is to showcase African food, culture, and entrepreneurship in a way that is entertaining and enriching for all who attend.”

The festival’s broader vision includes promoting the global African food industry through events, conferences, and advocacy, contributing to industrialisation and export growth in African economies.