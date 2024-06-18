Photos: Colors and elegance from Ojude Oba Festival 2024

Ojude Oba is a significant event for the Yoruba people, particularly the Ijebu community in Ogun State, Southwest, drawing individuals worldwide.

It is held annually after Eid-al-Adha, this event pays tribute to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The festival features a stunning display of colourful attire by various age groups, known as ‘regberegbe’, alongside horse-riding competitions and an array of rich cultural performances.

The theme for the 2024 edition, “OJUDE OBA: Unity and Harmony, Our Gifts,” underscores the festival’s emphasis on communal harmony and cultural pride.