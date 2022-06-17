   
PHOTOS: Church conducts funeral Mass for Owo terror attack victims

Worshippers at the Saint Francis Catholic Church who were killed during a terror attack on June 5 are being buried today.

About 40 people were killed in the attack which reportedly began with an explosion followed by gunshots.

Members of the Sanctuary of St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street in Owo, along with family and friends of the deceased and other well-wishers attended the funeral mass Friday.

The funeral mass began at 10:00 am after the caskets bearing the bodies of the deceased were brought in.

Read also: Owo Massacre: Monarch carpets FG over opposition to state police

The venue of the mass, Mydas Resort, Owo, was filled to capacity with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in attendance with other top personalities.

