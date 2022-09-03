Peter Obi’s CNN interview moved to Tuesday

The interview with Labour Party(LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Cable News Network (CNN) has been rescheduled from Saturday, September 3 to Tuesday, September 6.

Obi himself announced the change in a tweet on @PeterObi late Friday.

“My CNN interview initially scheduled for 3rd September with Zane Asher has been rescheduled to 6th September, 2022.

Zain Asher, anchor of the global news programme, One World with Zain Asher, will be conducting the interview with the former Governor of Anambra State.

In the interview, the British Nigerian TV personality, who also hosts Market Place Africa programme on CNN International based in New York, would runs Obi through a whole gamut of issues.

Asher, who was born and raised in London, is fluent in French, Spanish and Igbo, her native Nigerian dialect.

For days, Obi has been engaging Nigerians and other nationals in various cities in the North American cities.

Read also: Peter Obi wants Nigerians linked to oil theft punished

His engagements with Nigerians in the Diaspora and their allies have seen him at Toronto, Canada; and in the United States cities of California; Houston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington DC; while he is expected in Atalanta and New York City this weekend.

Obi promised to run an administration that will give all Nigerians equal opportunity to serve the country, irrespective of tribe or religion if elected president.

According to him,“We will seek to reunite Nigeria through strict adherence to constitutional provisions on equitable representation in federal establishments of our national diversity, especially, women, youths and people with disability”.