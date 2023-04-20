Peter Obi pleads with every Nigerian to keep faith, hope in Nigeria alive

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has called on every Nigerian to keep the faith and hope in the country alive.

In a series of tweets sent in the late hours of Wednesday, Obi made this call, the second in three days, in light of the recent political and social happenings that seem to demoralize many Nigerians—a situation that projects many Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora losing faith in the country.

The former Anambra State governor, just coming out of the National Executive Council meeting of the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party, held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, pleaded with Nigerians to appreciate the importance of the rule of law, especially taking into context the role it played in the Adamawa gubernatorial elections, where the incumbent governor, Umaru Fintiri, was returned elected.

He asked all Nigerians to intensify their prayers and commitments for the greater good of the country. He promised that with “the Almighty God on our side, Nigeria’s greatness will soon manifest fully, thus ensuring that she is well-respected globally.”

The former running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election added that he agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari when he signed the “Not Too Young to Run Act,” that truly the intelligence, vibrancy, and determination of the Nigerian youths would propel the country to greatness.

He urged Nigerians to maintain their cool and focus in the face of provocation especially as he challenges the outcome of the presidential elections which produced Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as president-elect.

Find below a full excerpt of his speech:

“Recent events in our country, including political developments in Adamawa state, underline the importance of adhering to the rule of law. As a patriotic Nigerian who has served this country diligently, I remain committed to serving the Nigerian people and achieving a greater Nigeria in which everyone will be a beneficiary of our God-given wealth of abundant human and natural resources.

“Nigeria is a truly blessed and potentially great nation.

“With the Almighty God on our side, Nigeria’s greatness will soon manifest fully, thus ensuring that she is well-respected globally.

“In view of this, l ask all well-meaning Nigerians to commit their heart to prayers for a better and greater Nigeria.

“It bears reiterating as I did yesterday at the National Executive Council Meeting of the Labour Party held in Asaba, that the millions of Nigerians who voted for Datti and I did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in us for a new Nigeria.

“So we must stay the course. H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari asked Nigerian youths to have faith in Nigeria and prepare for leadership roles when he signed the ‘Not Too Young to Run Act’ into law.

“I agree with him that we have enough vibrant and intelligent Nigerian youths ready to propel Nigeria to greatness, and it is my desire and commitment to empower Nigerian youths to leadership.

“Yet, we must do our utmost to be calm even under provocation; we must also not allow those bent on using any pretext to plunge our country into chaos and leave our youths without a future to succeed.

“We were provoked during the elections, but we showed restraint, patriotism and wisdom because we were voting for a greater Nigeria and not for the destruction of Nigeria. They deployed agents who killed and maimed many, including innocent women, but we kept our cool.

“I plead to every Nigerian to keep the faith and hope in Nigeria alive. We are on this journey together, and better and happier years await all of us. God bless the good people of Nigeria and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. -PO”