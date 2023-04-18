Peter Obi promises to reclaim his mandate, urges supporters to stay focus

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has promised to reclaim his mandate at the court of law, urging his supporters to stay calm and focus in the face of several provocations thrown to distract and tarnish his image.

Obi, who is challenging the electoral process that produced Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the highly controversial February 25 presidential election at the presidential election tribunal, sent messages to his supporters on Tuesday via his verified Twitter handle.

Read also: Peter Obi, Obidients are on the right path

He acknowledged all the tactics used by the ruling party, APC, to distract him and label him, Yusuf Ahmed-Datti, the Labour Party, as constituting a nuisance and capable of committing a treasonable offense.

He also pointed out that those forces who benefits from the present situation where expected to fight back, so most of what he was experiencing didn’t come as a surprise to him.

The former Anambra State governor pleaded with his large number of followers to stay focused on the court case, promising that it would provide them with an opportunity to reclaim their mandate through him.

He promised that if given the chance as president, he would rebuild the wealth of the nation, starting with the north.

His tweet read, “I encourage Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in the journey to reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria. I will never give up on this journey until victory is achieved.

“I never expected the journey to a New Nigeria to be an easy one. The forces, who had over the years, lived off the old order, are bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

“If they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea but, we will remain law abiding and will never give up on the nation. We are on the right path and we will remain committed to the course.

“I reiterate my commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian. The struggle to reclaim this mandate is not about me as a person but, about millions of Nigerians who placed their trust in me through their votes.

“The millions of Nigerians who voted for me did not just cast their votes but, they invested their hopes in me and they deserve justice. So, we must stay the course.

“Beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty and I remain committed to transforming Nigeria starting from the North to every part of the nation.

“There may be more mud slinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria but, I would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory. I have always lived my life in the most law abiding manner.

“Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but, I will never knowingly break any law. I am therefore not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria. -PO”