Pelumi Nubi, who drove from London to Nigeria gets hero welcome

Pelumi Nubi, a British Nigerian who drove for 68 days from London, UK has finally arrived Lagos.

The 28 year old solo traveler’s arrival on Sunday was broadcasted on her YouTube and announced by Gboyega Akosile, special adviser, media and publicity to Banavie Sanwoolu, Lagos state governor.

“Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to peluminubi, a Nigeria-British citizen who did a solo drive from London to Lagos,” Akosile wrote on X.

“Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Hon Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture @IdrisConnecting. Welcome home,” he added.

Nubi was also received at the University of Lagos by its vice chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola who luaded Nubi for her “resilience” and “spirti.”

“For Pelumi to leave London and spend hours on the road, she went through 17 countries. She embodies the Nigerian spirit” Ogunsola said during the welcome reception.

“Nigerians are courageous. She was not afraid of racism and things that might be on the way. I want all of us here to know that there is nothing you cannot do. All that is stopping you is in your mind,” sh added.

Nubi, a travel content creator, embarked on her solo trip to Nigeria from London on January 30, 2024. Just two weeks ago, Nubi was involved in a ghastly car accident shortly after arriving in Liberia. Videos of the wreckage were shared on her social media pages.

A part of the video showed Nubi in the emergency unit of a hospital, receiving care from doctors and other medical personnel.

According to Akosile, Nubi was discharged from the hospital and fixed her damaged car.

“She [Pelumi Nubi] is a strong woman,” he wrote on X.