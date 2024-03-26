London to Lagos lady driver, Pelumi involved in car crash

Pelumi Nubi, UK-based Nigerian lady driving solo from London to Lagos has been involved in a ghastly car accident.

She shared videos showing the wrecked automobile shed christened, Oluwa Lumi, on her social media pages.

“Say a prayer for me,” she captioned the video.

A part of the video showed Pelumi in the emergency unit of a hospital, receiving care from doctors and other medical personnel.

24 hours earlier, the travel content creator had shared a post announcing her arrival in Liberia. It is unclear whether the accident occurred after or before she got to the country.

From indications, the trip – which is already nearing its end – may be delayed or, worse, cut short. However, Pelumi is yet confirm the trip update with fans.