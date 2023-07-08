Sanwo-Olu not running one-man show, says Akosile

The Lagos State government has denied the accusation made by Lagos lawyer, Ebun –Olu Adeguruwa (SAN) that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was running a one man show in the state, spending public funds while the state executive council has not been duly constituted.

Reacting to the accusation, the chief press secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, said contrary to the claims of the lawyer, his principal is not running a one man show as the wheel of governance is moving progressively in the state.

He said, ‘’Our attention has been drawn to an unsolicited counsel from Ebun Adegboruwa, alleging that Sanwo-Olu is running a one-man show, simply because he has not constituted his cabinet yet since he resumed office for the second term.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Constitution is very clear about the number of days required for a state governor to send his nominees for various cabinet offices to the House of Assembly for legislative approval.

According to the fifth alteration (No. 23), the bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to require the president and governors to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the senate or House of Assembly; and for related matters.’’

Akosile said Governor Sanwo-Olu has only spent 39 days in the office and therefore, has not flouted any law.

“We also need to remind the erudite lawyer that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke was sworn into office in November, 2022, making it more than seven months before he sent his cabinet nominees to the House of Assembly.