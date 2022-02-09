Passenger facilitation slow at Lagos airport as FAAN maintains conveyor belts

Passenger facilitation at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos has been slow lately following a routine maintenance of the conveyor belts.

In a statement by Henrietta Yakubu, general manager – corporate affairs, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), explained that contrary to the misinformation presently making the rounds online as depicted by some pictures posted suggesting a breakdown in the baggage processing system at the MMIA, FAAN wishes to inform passengers and the general public that what is going on is a routine maintenance of the conveyor belts.

Yakubu said the procedure is in line with our facilities maintenance program, aimed at ensuring optimal performance of the airport’s facilities.

“We therefore appeal to our highly esteemed stakeholders to please bear with us, as the maintenance work will soon be completed,” she added.