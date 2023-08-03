Passenger allegedly steals N1m onboard Air Peace

Air Peace has reported that one Vitalis Nwabuzor onboard Abuja-PHC flight P47192 on July 27, 2023, allegedly stole N1 million but was nabbed afterwards.

The airline in a press statement issued on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, by Stanley Olisa, its spokesperson, stated that Nwabuzor ‘stole’ the said amount contained in a brown envelope but was caught by the owner of the money and with the intervention of the airline’s staff.

“During the flight, Nwabuzor took another passenger’s computer bag from the overhead cabin, took the brown envelope containing the money, put the computer bag in another luggage compartment and moved to an empty seat at the back of the aircraft.

“He was one of the first few to disembark despite the announcement of proper disembarkation sequence by the crew. He was eventually caught and the money retrieved from him. Different currencies in different denominations were found on him”, the statement said.

The passenger was handed over to the security operatives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, for onward transfer to the police for further investigations. The police confirmed to have released him on bail and said the chance of prosecution is slim as the owner of the money is unwilling to follow up.

Olisa stressed that Air Peace staff will continue to be security conscious and urged passengers to be more careful with their personal items on board.