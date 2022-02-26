Parts of Ladipo auto market razed by fire

Three buildings in the Ladipo market, Nigeria’s largest market for auto spare parts were razed by an overnight inferno from Friday to Saturday morning, which sources estimate affected up to 200 shops. The fire, which started around 10pm on Friday night, razed down buildings that had vehicle spare parts such as complete engines, radiators, alternators, bumpers and other parts. The largest of the burnt buildings, which have now partially collapsed was said to be named Hassan Olajokun Building.

At the time of filing this report, the source of the fire has not been formally disclosed neither is there a financial estimate on the magnitude of loss. Videos and pictures obtained by BusinessDay, show the fire raging at night, and the aftermath by morning when it had been put out. Some traders who spoke with BusinessDay, however, allege arson, a claim that is yet to be verified.

As the fire raged through the night, BusinessDay learnt that some traders were trying to evacuate their goods, especially from buildings that were yet to be affected by the fire. This stalled efforts by fire fighters to access the main scene and effectively put out the fire. By morning, business owners in buildings close to the affected areas were still frantically trying to get their goods farther from the area, for fear of the fire spreading and burning their investments.

One of such traders was a dealer in ‘Brain Box’, which is formally known as ECM or ECU, who told BusinessDay he was moving his wares temporarily until it was safe to return them.

BusinessDay spoke with Abioye Oladele, the councillor representing Ward B in Mushin Local Government, who sources had identified as the one who reached out to the fire service to come help in putting out the fire.

Oladele explained that he received a call at about 10pm on Friday night while attending a vigil in church, informing him of the fire within his constituency. He called the LASEMU Response Unit (LRU) and the Fire Service before heading to scene but on arrival only one or two fire service personnel were on ground according to him. This prompted him to call Toyin Fayinka, special adviser to the Lagos state governor on transportation to prevail on the agencies to come and with necessary equipment.

The fire service eventually came but had difficulty accessing the market because of the crowd that had gathered there. Efforts to put out the fire went on till about 2AM when the water in the fire truck got exhausted, and they went back to refill.

By then traders were getting agitated and insinuating the fire was a result of arson, and as the situation was becoming tensed, he had to leave around 3AM.

Fayinka was also said to have visited the market in the morning, pleading with people at the market to let the fire fighters do their job before they could be allowed to retrieve what may be left of goods in the affected areas.

The Ladipo market, which is often described as Nigeria’s largest market for vehicle spare parts and some even suggest it is the largest of such in the West African sub-region, has been no stranger to fire outbreaks. The magnitude of this current one compared to previous incidents is, however, yet to be known, even as traders hope it is the last of such.