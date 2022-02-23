Early morning fire burns Federal Finance Ministry, Abuja

A small section of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, was on Wednesday early morning burnt by fire.

BusinessDay understands that the fire was started by an inverter battery located at the basement of the building — the only place burnt by the fire.

The fire did not affect the main building of the Ministry which also houses the Budget Office of the Federation.

Read also: Autochek set to host first-ever auto finance summit

At the time of filing the report, BusinessDay saw firefighters from the Federal Fire Service driving out of the premises, having brought the situation under control.

People, including workers and motorists were also seen going about their businesses normally.

An official statement is being awaited from the finance ministry on the incident.