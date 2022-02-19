Autochek set to host first-ever auto finance summit

Autochek, a leading automotive technology company, will host the first-ever auto finance summit on Wednesday, February 23rd at The Civic Centre in Lagos.

The one-day event, titled ‘Creating Economic and Human Capital Opportunities through Auto Financing,’ will include a variety of panel discussions and fireside chats covering key industry challenges that currently affect various growth opportunities that exist in the African automotive space.

Mayokun Fadeyibi, Senior Vice President West Africa at Autochek, said, ahead of the event, that industry collaboration is important to them, highlighting partnerships with OEMs, commercial banks such as Access Bank, FCMB, UBA, microfinance institutions, auto-mobile maintenance companies, and logistics platforms.

Mobility is essential for any society to progress. “Based on our global research, we’ve discovered that if you look at the average earning power of anyone in Nigeria, for example, and the average car price, there is a need for auto-financing,” Etop Ikpe, CEO Autochek, added.

The Director-General, National Automotive Design And Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, Chairman, Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, Snr Partner TLcom Capital and Chairman Guinness Omobola Johnson, Bisi Oni, ED, FundQuest Financial Services Limited, Uche Onyeigwe Group Head Access Bank, and 20 other industry leaders are among the notable guests.

The summit will cover topics such as ‘Unlocking constraints to boost growth and job creation in the automotive industry,’ ‘Future of automotive financing and opportunities for the continent,’ and ‘The ripple effect of embedded finance to support digital and financial inclusion in Africa.’

Autochek, with operations in West and East Africa and a partner-led retail footprint in over 800 service centers, is dedicated to developing solutions to improve commerce and synergy among Africa’s automotive stakeholders using technology.

Its products and services include facilitating access to auto loans, providing quality maintenance and after-sales services, warranty solutions, and operating transactional marketplaces.

Autochek is constructing infrastructure to make car ownership more accessible and affordable to more Africans, and this event will bring key stakeholders together to engage in the necessary conversations to drive growth and opportunities in Africa’s automotive sector.