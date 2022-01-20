UNILAG to partner NOD for automobiles assemblage

Temitope Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has revealed that the institution is working behind the scene in partnership with NOD Company Limited for the assemblage of automobiles.

The vice-chancellor made this known in a speech during the last lap of the 52nd (2020) convocation ceremonies of the university held on Thursday, January 20.

Ogundipe said this was in line with his administration’s commitment to uncompromising academic standards and research, networking, entrepreneurship, among others.

“In our goal to improve the university finances, we help our students register companies and are top gear in our partnership with NOD which will make the institution the hub of research in Africa,” he noted.

Besides, Ogundipe disclosed that the 52nd convocation ceremony of UNILAG will be his last convocation as the vice-chancellor of the institution.

“This is my last convocation ceremony as the VC of this noble institution as I just have 10 months to go. In my resumption of office I made known my administration’s 6 points agenda and appealed to both town and gown to support our guest for a better learning institution,” he said.

The VC however assured the university community and well-wishers that his remaining 10 months in administration, the school will witness accelerated progress. He listed some of the achievements the university recorded under his leadership which include but not limited to the development of a solar-powered ventilator for the treatment of coronavirus, among others.

“The ventilator developed by UNILAG is a game-changer because of its ability to function via solar that makes it useful in rural areas,” he stated.

He promised the school community that the year 2022 will be a year of harvest for the institution, citing the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) that UNILAG is hosting this year as one of the harvests.

Ogundipe said that on the last day of the 52nd convocation, UNILAG was graduating 4,418 postgraduates students. The breakdown is as follows; 145 students graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree, 410 students with Postgraduate Diploma, 3,867 students with Masters.

One of the highlights of the event was the graduation of a 70-year-old George Anacious Asuelinmen who was conferred Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Asuelinmen, with this feat, made history as the oldest graduate at the 2019/2020 convocation. He is the second oldest person to bag a PhD in the history of the 59-year-old university.

In his farewell note, the vice-chancellor told the students to go excel.

“We release you today as eagles to go and soar, dominate and rule you’re your world,” he said.

Among the dignitaries at the occasion was Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi of Borno, the vice-chancellors of the University of Benin, Port Harcourt, among others.