UNILAG VC warns fresh students against harassment, bullying, other vices

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has warned the newly admitted students of the institution against getting involved in any form of harassment, bullying cultism, among others.

Ogundipe stated this during a breakfast meeting held at the Jelili Omotola multipurpose hall of the institution which was part of activities lined up for the 2021/2022 orientation ceremonies for the newly admitted students.

The vice-chancellor reiterated that the management of UNILAG is strongly against all forms of vices.

“The management of the University of Lagos has a strong stance against all forms of harassment, bullying, etc; irrespective of who is involved or what is at stake,” Ogundipe said.

Flanked by other principal officers of the university, Ogundipe used the opportunity to caution the students against all acts of exuberances which could distract them in their academic pursuit which is their primary aim in the university.

Read also: Nigeria approves COVID-19 vaccines for 16-year olds on educational grounds

The breakfast meeting with the newly admitted students (JAMBITES 2021/2022) was part of the university’s efforts to increase interactions between students and all categories of staff of UNILAG.

However, the university don assured the new students of the university management’s readiness to play its part in ensuring their fruitful stay on campus.

He particularly implored the new students to acquaint themselves with information especially as it relates to their studentship on campus and their interactions with fellow students as well as all categories of staff of the university.

He assured the new students of access to all members of management through appropriate channels just as he harped on the need for proper social interactions, intellectually productive engagements, and healthy rivalry among the students.

According to the vice-chancellor, “This will guide them in making informed choices as they explore the university phase of their individual lives.”

The UNILAG vice-chancellor also took time to entertain questions from the new students.

Founded in 1962, the University of Lagos has, for over 5 decades, provided qualitative and research-oriented education to Nigerians and all those who have entered its domain in search of knowledge. The University has built a legacy of excellence and has been instrumental in the production of top range graduates and academia who have had tremendous impact, directly or indirectly, on growth and development in Nigeria.