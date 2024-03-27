Pan African Towers, Verod Capital, DPI win big at DealMakers Africa awards

Nigeria’s leading digital infrastructure provider, Pan African Towers’ partnership with Verod Capital and Development Partners International (DPI), has won the prestigious “Deal Makers Africa Private Equity Deal of the Year Award for 2023” at the Annual DealMakers AFRICA Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The deal was recognised for its impact on the local industry, contributing to job creation, market share expansion, enhanced organizational performance, and subsequent revenue growth.

Deal Makers Africa is the most prestigious award on the continent, solely honoring the best value-creating deals, outstanding firms, illustrious dealmakers, and leaders from the African corporate, investor, and deal communities.

Winning the independently governed awards equates to Pan African Towers, Verod Capital, and DPI achieving the premium standard of performance standing in the corporate world. It further validates PAT and its leadership since the winners were selected based on exceptional transactions that demonstrated innovation, strategic vision, and significant impact.

“We are delighted to be recognized for this groundbreaking deal,” said Azeez Amida, Chief Executive Officer of Pan African Towers.

“With this deal, we are strengthening our foundation for growth and reinforcing our dedication to delivering quality digital infrastructure and wireless services. We are committed to supporting our clients in achieving more successes in 2024 and beyond.”

Verod Capital took to its official social media pages to announce the win, stating that the accolade is a “testament to Verod’s unwavering dedication, innovative strategies and commitment to fostering sustainable growth within the African continent”.

In November 2023, Verod Capital and Development Partners International (DPI) partnered to back the management of Pan African Towers, a leading digital infrastructure provider, to embark on the next phase of its strategic growth, accelerating the Nigerian telecommunications market and reducing the Nation’s tower deficit.

A multidisciplinary team of lawyers and advisers from Chapel Hill Denham, Exotix Advisory, Banwo & Ighodalo, Olaniwun Ajayi, G Elias, and Charles Russell Speechlys advised on the award-winning transaction.