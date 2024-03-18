Former Etisalat Dubai finance director joins Pan African Towers as CFO

Pan African Towers (PAT) has appointed Oladipo Badru as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The appointment comes at a key moment in the company’s growth, with the recent influx of fresh investments from Development Partners International (DPI) and Verod Capital to solidify its position as Nigeria’s largest homegrown digital infrastructure provider.

Taking full responsibility for the company’s financial strategy, Badru will play a key role in tracking cash flow and managing investments and capital structure for sustained profitability.

Badru brings a robust skill set and an excellent reputation in financial management from over two decades of experience across diverse industries, where he has led significant transformation and change initiatives.

Until his appointment, Badru was the Group Director of Finance at Etisalat Dubai, leading the Finance, Commercial and Business Development teams.

He previously served as the Head of Budget and Planning and Director of Finance at 9mobile. Earlier, he was the General Manager of Financial Reporting and Planning at Helios Towers Nigeria and Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals.​

“We are delighted to have Oladipo join the dynamic management team at PAT,” said Azeez Amida, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Pan African Towers, Nigeria’s leading provider of digital infrastructure.

“We are confident in Oladipo’s capabilities and look forward to the immense value his experience will bring to PAT’s executive team,” he added.

In his response, Oladipo Badru conveyed his enthusiasm to embark on this new role, stating, “These are very exciting times for the Nigerian Telecommunication industry. I look forward to contributing my own quota to Nigeria’s largest homegrown digital infrastructure provider, especially at such an interesting time as this.”

“Nigeria is a huge market, and I am optimistic about the growth we can achieve in collaboration with our clients,” he added.

An accomplished Finance Executive with a Master’s degree in International Business Management from the University of Cumbria, UK, Badru’s background is in Corporate Finance, Financial Planning and Budgeting, Financial Reporting, Mergers and acquisitions, Funding and capital Structure, Finance Transformation, Cost Savings, and Strategic Planning.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales, and a Business and Finance Professional (BFB). He is also an Associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Management and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria.