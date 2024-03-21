Afrirent Holdings targets expansion into Nigeria, West African gaming markets

Afrirent Holdings, an investment company, is venturing into the vibrant gaming industry in Nigeria and across West Africa, the company said in a release.

According to the company, it is leveraging its expertise in gaming and entertainment to introduce new and exciting offerings to consumers in West Africa, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of the market.

The company said it is focusing on responsible gaming practices and community engagement, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact in the region’s gaming and entertainment sector.

“With a reputation for excellence and a dedication to social responsibility, Afrirent Holdings aims to create value, foster economic development, and empower local communities in West Africa.”

A Mordor Intelligence analysis revealed that the Africa Gaming Market size is estimated at $2.14 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach $3.72 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.62 percent during the forecast period (2024-2029).

According to Mordor, the rise of mobile gaming in Africa is aided by the rising internet connectivity, increasing adoption of smartphones, and the advent of high bandwidth network connectivity, such as 5G, which have further increased the demand of the gaming market across the region.

Senzo Tsabedze, Group CEO of the Holdings, said: “Our vision and leadership are guiding Afrirent Holdings towards a future of success, innovation, and positive impact in the West African market.

“By bringing its unique blend of services and offerings to new audiences, Afrirent Holdings is poised to make a lasting impression in the region’s gaming, lottery, and betting industry, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the entertainment sector in West Africa.”

With a focus on innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility, Afrirent Holdings said it is well-positioned to shape the future of gaming and entertainment in West Africa, bringing value and economic development to the region.