P&G Nigeria exit ends 5000 jobs

Procter & Gamble, a global leader in consumer goods, has announced plans to transition its Nigerian operations to an import-only model, effectively dissolving its on-ground presence in the country.

This decision stems from the challenging business environment in Nigeria, primarily attributed to dollar-denominated operations and unfavourable macroeconomic conditions.

Thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in investment will be lost in the country from the company’s move. Having been in Nigeria for over three decades, the firm has invested millions of dollars in the manufacturing sector.

The climax of such investment was the completion of the ultra-modern $300 million plant at Agbara, Ogun State in 2104, making it the United States of America’s largest non-oil investment in the country. According to the firm during the 2014 plant launch, it provided over 5,000 jobs directly and indirectly through its offices, suppliers and distributors and has created over 200 SME jobs.

This is coming months after, drug maker GSK announced it’s ceasing operations in Nigeria and appointing a third party to take over distributions.

Andre Schulten, Procter & Gamble’s Chief Financial Officer, during his presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, noted that operating in certain markets, such as Nigeria and Argentina, has become increasingly difficult due to their macroeconomic realities. As a result, the company is implementing a restructuring program to optimize its operating model and portfolio, focusing on markets with greater potential.

“The other reality that arises in some of these markets is that it gets increasingly difficult to operate and create U.S dollar value. So when you think about places like Nigeria and Argentina, it is difficult for us to operate because of the macroeconomic environment,” Schulten stated.

“So with that in mind, we are announcing a restructuring program with the intent to adjust the operating model and adjust the portfolio to ensure that we maintain the portfolio discipline that has brought us to this point. The restructuring program will largely focus on Nigeria and Argentina. We’ve announced that we will turn Nigeria into an import-only market, effectively dissolving our footprint on the ground in Nigeria and reverting to an import-only model,” Schulten said.

He noted that the decision would help the company focus on markets that have the highest potential.

Reacting to questions bothering on the effect of the company’s planned restructuring in Nigeria and Argentina on its overall group’s portfolio, the CFO explained that Nigeria is a $50 million net sales business.

Compared to its overall portfolio worth $85 billion, the company does not anticipate any material impact on the group’s balance sheet from a sales or profitability standpoint.

In Nigeria, lingering foreign exchange scarcity, poor power supply, port congestion, multiple taxation, insecurity, and poor infrastructure, among others have taken a toll on many businesses in the country.