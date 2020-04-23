OYRTMA to launch rapid response team

Oyo State Road Transport Manage – ment Authority (OYRTMA) says it is launching a rapid response team in collaboration with the Oyo State Fire Service.

This is aimed at enhancing timely intervention incidence of fire outbreaks, especially in market places.

Speaking in Ibadan, the executive chairman, OYRTMA, Akin Fagbemi said that the rapid response team would put an end to the complete blockade of access roads to the markets by the haphazard and indiscriminate parking of vehicles. He said this remained a major setback in fighting fire outbreaks in Oyo.

This is coming on the heels of the recent fire incident that destroyed over 20 shops and stores at the Dugbe-alawo market in Ibadan, the state capital.

Fagbemi said OYRTMA as a proactive agency has put in place workable framework to facilitate the joint operation with the state’s fire service.

“While I commiserate with all affected traders in the inferno that occurred at Dugbe, may I seize this opportunity to beseech marketers, both sellers and buyers, to maintain high level of discipline as regards road usage in the market places”, he said.

He explained that the collaboration with the fire service would enhance their effectiveness, especially when operatives of OYRTMA clear access roads to market places before arrival of the state fire service vehicles.

It would be recalled that over 20 shops and stores were destroyed on Wednesday, April 15 when fire broke out at the popular Dugbe-alawo market in Ibadan.