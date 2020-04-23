Oyo Records one Corona virus Death As State now have five active Cases

Oyo state has recorded one death from the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Seyi Makinde who confirmed this via his official twitter handle on Wednesday night said the patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out positive Wednesday night.

According to him, one confirmed coronavirus case has been recorded in Oyo, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 17, but unfortunately, the patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out positive on Wednesday.

Read also: Makinde signs Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency Bill into law

While saying contact tracing had already commenced ,Makinde stated that as reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos, “so, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State”.

He however thanked APIN Health Initiatives who donated medical supplies, Aviel Apparel who offered their factory as the venue for the production of one million face masks, and all others who donated in cash and kind towards the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We urge the following categories of people who have not already done so, to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, for the ongoing drive through/walk through testing at Adamasingba Stadium: people who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; People who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts; People with respiratory symptoms and Healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing. Gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of ten persons.”