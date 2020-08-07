Oyo to recruit 7,000 teachers

Oyo State government says it is recruiting 7,000 teachers with the Teaching Service Commission (Oyo TESCOM) ready to conduct computer-based test (CBT) for all candidates applying for the job.

The CBT test is expected to begin from August 11, 2020.

Chairman, Oyo TESCOM, Akinade Alamu stated this on a radio programme in Ibadan on Thursday while answering questions pertaining to developments on the state’s teaching appointment.

Alamu had recently informed the public that all applicants for the teaching appointment would have to upload their credentials to the state’s website to allow for equal participation and open process.

He said that the examination would run through the week from 7 am till 6 pm except on Sunday.

“The examination will be starting on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and will run through the week till Saturday, they will be starting daily from 7 am till 6 pm and the results will be communicated to the applicants through the email they put in their registration and through SMS.

“No applicant’s complaints will be attended to at the CBT centres. If anybody has complaints, let them come to the TESCOM office.”

Alamu hailed the state government’s resolve to conduct computer-based examination for all candidates applying for teaching appointment, as according to him, the move has portrayed the government as being open in all its governance processes.

Reacting to the issue of private school owners demanding a quarter of school fees for periods students were at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the TESCOM chairman said the private schools ought to have consulted with parents and other stakeholders before deciding on such.

He asked the private school owners concerned to see the effects of Covid-19 as that which affected them and parents as well, urging them to desist from charging the students without appreciating the consequence of the current situation on the financial strength of individuals.